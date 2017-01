By Batsirai Chikadaya

Econet Zimbabwe share price took a hit last week falling by 10% to trade at $0.27 by end of day Thursday, 19 January 2017, after the country’s largest mobile operator issued a controversial $130 million rights issue to help raise funds to pay off its foreign debt. The mobile operator did not trade on Friday, […]

