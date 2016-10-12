Econet’s ambitious “financial inclusion” vision, online EcoCash web service soon?

0
Tech
October 12, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2016/10/econets-ambitious-financial-inclusion-vision-online-ecocash-web-service-soon/ target=_blank >Econet’s ambitious “financial inclusion” vision, online EcoCash web service soon?</a>
By

By Batsirai Chikadaya

Earlier today we attended the launch of EcoSure’s Thwala Sonke product, an affordable life insurance policy that is now open to multiple beneficiaries. Of interest at the launch was the constant reminder/announcement of Econet’s “financial inclusion” vision for all Zimbabweans.With it, Econet looks to leverage the power of mobile transactions to drive their financial inclusion vision by offering […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Econet’s ambitious “financial inclusion” vision, online EcoCash web service soon?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Older PostEconet’s ambitious “financial inclusion” vision, online EcoCash web service soon?

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Is the market ready for bond notes?