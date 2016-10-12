By Batsirai Chikadaya

Earlier today we attended the launch of EcoSure’s Thwala Sonke product, an affordable life insurance policy that is now open to multiple beneficiaries. Of interest at the launch was the constant reminder/announcement of Econet’s “financial inclusion” vision for all Zimbabweans.With it, Econet looks to leverage the power of mobile transactions to drive their financial inclusion vision by offering […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Econet’s ambitious “financial inclusion” vision, online EcoCash web service soon?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed