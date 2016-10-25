Econet’s Kwesé TV secures an exclusive 19-country content deal with ESPN

October 25, 2016
Econet's Kwesé TV secures an exclusive 19-country content deal with ESPN
By Nigel Gambanga

Econet Media, the Econet Group’s entertainment subsidiary has announced a new partnership between its TV service Kwesé and sports entertainment brand, ESPN. Under the partnership, which comes into effect in early 2017, there will be an ESPN channel launched exclusively through Kwesé Sports in 19 African countries. ESPN is also expected to produce its daily SportsCenter updates […]

