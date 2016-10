By L.S.M Kabweza

Traffic to Econet’s classifieds property, Ownai had a drastic increase in traffic in the month of August. Some 180% increase from 95k to 270k visits a month. This is important and potentially a big deal for the company as it has in past failed to get any meaningful traction on its first internet venture. In March […]

Econet’s Ownai increases traffic by almost 200% in a month. Will they win c2c classifieds?

