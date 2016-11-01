Econet’s profit after tax decline by 37 percent

ECONET Wireless’ profit after tax declined by 37 percent to US$14,97 million for the half year to August 31 from US$23,8 million recorded during the same period last year, as revenues continue to decrease due to the country worsening economic situation.

Econet’s flagship cellular network operations contributed 42 percent (51 percent in 2015) to net profit in the first half, lower than the group’s other business segments of financial services, insurance, beverages and investments, which accounted for 57 percent (46 percent in 2015) of total net profit.

This was on the back of positive contributions by data revenue, up 10,5 percent to US$58 million, and mobile money service EcoCash, whose revenue jumped 13,6 percent to US$39,2 million in the period under review.

“Profitability was affected by the decline in revenues as a result of the difficult economic environment. We have therefore, continued to focus on cost reduction in order to protect margins and profitability,” said Econet in a statement accompanying its financial results

First half revenue was US$301,5 million, 6,7 percent lower from US$323 million in the prior year.

The company, which spends US$0,23 of every dollar it collects as revenue in VAT, excise duty and licence fee payments in addition to corporate tax, duty and levies to various statutory bodies, says it has paid a cumulative US$1,2 billion to government and these statutory organisations since 2009, when the country dollarised.

The company’s number of connected subscribers went up by nine percent to 10 million.

Econet closed the first half in a robust cash position, with $143 million in the bank, but the company bemoaned the ongoing cash crisis in the economy.

“Although the cash position continues to be healthy, the nostro funding constraints being experienced by all local banks have adversely affected our ability to meet US dollar denominated commitments on time,” Econet said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), at US$105,9 million was 13,6 percent lower than in the first half of the previous financial year.

Finance costs decreased by 28 percent to US$15 million in comparison to the prior year.