Edgar’s profit decline by 90 percent

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange-listed clothing retailer Edgars Stores’ profit declined by 90 percent to US$109 000 in the six months to July 31 from US$1,1 million during the same period last year, weighed down by retrenchment costs and low sales.

The past year and half saw the company cutting jobs and restructuring its business model to lower operating costs.

The group reduced its borrowings by 34 percent to US$15,4 million. During the half year period Edgars spent US$1,3 million on capital expenditure. Total assets declined by nine percent to US$50 million.

“These initiatives have resulted in extra once off costs amounting to US$0,9 million being incurred…Further retrenchment costs have been incurred in the second half of the year which period the exercise was completed at a total cost of US$1,4 million,” said group chairman, Themba Sibanda, in a statement accompanying financial results on Friday.

Revenue dipped by 23 percent to US$23 million.

Sales were 23 percent down to US$22 million, with Edgars dropping 31 percent to US$14,5 million. Jet sales marginally dropped 2,8 percent to USS$7,7 million on the back of credit accounts which now make up at 47 percent of the chain sales.

