EDITORIAL COMMENT: Be bold, repeal indigenisation law

Opinions
November 30, 2017
President Emerson Mnangagwa.

President Emerson Mnangagwa.

ZIMBABWE is currently riding a wave of optimism, following the dramatic exit of former president Robert Mugabe from the scene last week.


The country’s new President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has so far made the right noises since his inauguration last Friday, has promised real action to end Zimbabwe’s extended economic nightmare.
Within days of assuming office, Mnangagwa has promised a lean government, action on economic crimes and restoration of the civil service’s work ethic.
We will hold him up to that promise.
A good place to start would be the repeal of the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act.
It is not our contention that the controversial law alone is responsible for Zimbabwe’s economic malaise. But it is a huge part of it.
The law has been on our statute books for close to a decade now, but has only served to cloud our investment climate at a time when our regional peers and competitors were motoring ahead of us in the foreign direct investment (FDI) stakes.
It is instructive that Zimbabwe’s FDI flows, since independence, have not exceeded US$3 billion, much lower than Zambia and Mozambique, which boast of over US$10 billion and US$16 billion, over the same period.
The enactment of the indigenisation law coincided with the advent of quantitative easing in the United States of America and Europe, in response to the global financial crisis of 2008.
The deluge of capital flows into emerging markets evaded Zimbabwe, largely due to our opaque investment environment, thanks in no small part to the indigenisation act.
Short of achieving its noble ostensible goal of ensuring meaningful local participation in the economy, the indigenisation law became a sabre rattling platform and plank for corrupt politicians seeking to shake down foreign investors.
To date, despite all the rhetoric surrounding the policy, government can point to one successful indigenisation transaction; the one struck with Canada’s Caledonia Mining Corporation, which operates a gold mine in Gwanda.
The big transactions with the world’s biggest platinum producers, Impala Platinum and Anglo American Platinum, have remained elusive.
So, while Zimbabwe has precious little to show for the indigenisation law, there is certainly a whole graveyard of dreams broken by its continued existence on our statute books.
It has been suggested that the law itself is “not all that bad” and that it has been misunderstood or just poorly implemented. The fact of the matter is that as a law, it has earned a bad name and its effects on the economy have been deleterious.
It has to go, if the country is to seize upon the prevailing mood of optimism.
In its place, let us have a more prudent, well thought out piece of legislation which balances our need for investment, both local and foreign, as well as ensuring meaningful Zimbabwean participation in the economy.
After more than two decades in which Zimbabwe has frittered countless opportunities, including an extended commodities boom and the quantitative easing bonanza, we cannot afford to blow another chance.
Over to you, Mr President.

  • Mnaizi

    Neoliberal economic policies have failed all over the world and Africa. In Zimbabwe it also failed with the IMF imposed ESAP program.. They are only beneficial for countries and multinational corporations at the top of the food chain. We’ve tried that already in Africa and it failed and it’s important for Africa to try something else. We need to be more like Europe and Asia less like Burkina Faso. Foreign investors in Africa have only ever been interested in our natural resources. Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice…

    Instead of listening to them, we should look at what they have done themselves to transition from an agric based economy to an industrial/knowledge based economy. Look at countries such as Scandinavian countries in the past, South Korea, Thailand, and China. Even the USA and Europe, in the very far past after the initial UK industrialization. Countries who had to catch up to the industrial age/knowledge based economy.

    In China, as well as in South Korea under Park Chung Hee, Malaysia and to some degree India. restrictions were placed to foreign company ownership to favor the establishment of a solid indigenous base for the economy. A solid local economy that can’t be shaken by global recessions, sanctions, regional conflicts, slump in commodity prices, etc. Only then, you can change the regulation since at that time even Zimbabwean companies (like China today) will be willing and able to invest overseas themselves. Investment becomes a 2-way street. Companies like Nike only have their American designed shoes built overseas because indigenous companies already exist in those countries to be partner with using the latest shoe manufacturing technology and standard. With the goal to lower production cost due to the low cost of labors in those countries. When that type of shoe manufacturing companies already exist then it’s ready for them to partner with a local company or do subcontracting. Adding a little bit of their own to the process. Same with other sectors such as electronics.

    We all remember the American government (they are still doing it now) whining about the restriction of doing business in China, with all the government owned companies and restrictions on ownership, but now China is the biggest economy in the world, mostly built by Chinese people and enterprises. Of course, now it can open up its economy since they already built themselves a solid indigenous base to their economy in every major sectors.

    FDI and aid always account for a very small % of the total GDP and investment in any country in the world, now and in the past. Total GDP and investment in a country is always mainly done by locals, Zimbabweans in this case.

    South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand have or had similar foreign ownership regulations to built a solid indigenous industrial and financial base to their economy. Now South Korea is a high income country. When there’s a solid local/indigenous base to the economy. AKA companies and partners already able to manufacture stuff for the local, regional and international market, etc, it is at that moment foreign companies truly want to invest in a country and subcontract local companies in other fields than natural resource extraction. Even if that type of arrangement and investment will diminish with time since in the future automation and robotized manufacturing will have the tendency to localize the production of many products (since the amount and cost of manual labor will diminish with time). Hence the importance in investing in STEM. Promoting small and medium enterprises, education, local design and innovation.

    Look at the investment table in Thailand:
    https://postimg.org/image/w0le3afv5/

    I don’t know if they are still in effect and to what degree but during that time Thailand became an upper middle income economy. http://www.worldbank.org/en/news/press-release/2011/08/02/thailand-now-upper-middle-income-economy Like any developed country (aka ever developing country) they have develop their local economy in every sectors (from high tech to agric passing by polymer, financial, cultural, wood work, retails, etc).

    We need to promote STEM, increasing local investment and the financial sector capacity, keep restrictions on foreign ownership on a per sector basis, promote local conglomerates, small and medium enterprises, education, diversification of trading partners, importing or designing manufacturing equipment, capital investments, local design of products -often with parts subcontracted to other countries/companies such as China- and innovation.

  • citizen

    China, which has a long and ancient history of civilisation and creative achievement does not have the largest economy in the world. Even if/when it matches the USA with four times the population it will still be only 25% of the USA per capita.

