EDITORIAL COMMENT: Data wars: As one leak is blocked, another reappears

ZIMBABWE’S mobile telecommunication industry is fast becoming a “confused and confusing sector”. Just when the nation was expecting ingredients or a foundation that spells growth for the mobile telecommunication sector in the New Year, things started by speeding out of control and there was hardly a place to hide for the consumers.

Last week we watched haplessly as those who are supposedly to be in charge scamper frantically to staunch the leaks. As one leak was blocked, another reappeared. And the ship steadily sank, raising so many questions. Had someone predicted the wars that characterised the data tariff increase last week, it would have been enough reason for those in authority to allow two more privately-owned mobile telecommunication companies to operate in the country.

Mobile data was officially on its way to becoming a premium that average Zimbabwean would not afford. The level of disruption it was going to cause was likely to leave people with public Wifi as a form of refuge for data solutions.

So we wait to see how Minister of ICT, Supa Mandiwanzira will “get to the bottom of this” when he returns from his holiday since he was heavily involved in assembling the current POTRAZ board promising new thinking in telecommunications.

But how could he possibly not have been aware of this directive as “hands-on” as he is. Or his Ministry and the regulator did not expect such an outcry from consumers. Sadly or gladly consumers are no longer just passive users of networks. And if, by some miracle, he was indeed not involved and not aware he needs to review the board’s operations.

Where was acting Minister of ICT, Prisca Mupfumira when all this was happening?

Econet is a proper commercially-run company and would not have missed an opportunity to make good profit. But if they “feel our pain” like they said in their statement last week, why did they peg10 mega-byte (MB) for US$1. Why not just put the new bundles 50MB for a dollar and put the WhatsApp and Facebook monthly, weekly and daily bundles back to their original prices as before.

Or was Econet made a guinea pig in a very unpopular experiment. Would the Ministry of ICT have fined them if they were the last to implement the new prices as Econet does not enjoy the type of protection that Net*One and Telecel might have. I also doubt that all the “bright minds” at Econet could not see the income elasticity of demand in Zimbabwe and foresee a drop in revenue.

POTRAZ’s directive was that the minimum cost for 1MB is US$0,02. Econet then decided to charge US$0,10 per MB how then is POTRAZ responsible for Econet’s crazy price. Econet should be explaining to their subscribers why their “new tariffs” were far higher than the floor price which they claim to have been complying to.

Every other telecoms company in the world is dealing with the same scenario of users opting for data over voice, but what is needed is to be competitive not punitive

Data should not be the ultimate end, but a means towards an end – a means to do business. Could Karl Marx have been right that when he said “Capitalism contains the seeds of its own destruction.”