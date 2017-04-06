EDITORIAL COMMENT: Justice has been done

THE Judiciary must be a place where both the weak and powerful must feel satisfied with the quality of judgments delivered by men and women who serve on the bench. Jurists must exercise fairness in discharging their duties so that justice is not just seen to be done, but must be done.

It is thus critical that those who are appointed to serve on the bench should be individuals who inspire confidence in the bench and in communities where they live.

The appointment of Justice Luke Malaba as Chief Justice-designate therefore comes as sweet music to the ear because in him we have an epitome of that which is required to serve at that level.

In Justice Malaba, President Robert Mugabe has given the job to an individual who is well-read and well-versed with the law, and has risen through the ranks with honour and distinction to deserve the appointment.

Not only is he an experienced judge, but he has been able to demonstrate his worthiness for the job through his work rate; the soundness of his judgments and strict adherence to the highest ethical standards in the legal profession.

His appointment comes against the background of efforts that are currently underway to amend the Constitution to enable President Mugabe to handpick a Chief Justice of his choice along with the Deputy Chief Justice and the Judge President of the High Court, as opposed to the present system whereby the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) must conduct interviews and make its recommendations to the highest office in the land for consideration.

The tinkering with the supreme law of the land had created confusion, and raised important questions around the Executive’s clear interference in the business of the Judiciary, which must enjoy autonomy in line with the doctrine of separation of powers between the three branches of the State.

The whole amendment process has been reduced into a charade, with ZANU-PF factions pulling in different directions in order to have their proxies ensconced in strategic positions in the Judiciary.

President Mugabe must thus be lauded for doing the right thing by upholding the Constitution and going by the wishes of the generality of Zimbabweans, who are not amused by attempts to tweak with the Constitution, less than four years after it was promulgated into law in 2013.

By appointing the best man for the job, President Mugabe has done the most professional thing by ensuring that the best wins.

Justice Malaba had come out tops during the JSC interviews and rightly deserved the job.

One can only hope that those whom he shall be leading would pluck a leaf from his tenacity, knowing full well that hard work, diligence and impartiality in delivering sound judgments would not go unnoticed.

For the next four years, Justice Malaba has the daunting task of leading the bench in a manner that restores confidence in the bench, which is shaky at the moment.