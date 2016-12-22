EDITORIAL COMMENT: Pride comes before a fall

MORGAN Tsvangirai and his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) party have been around Zimbabwe’s political landscape for more than 17 years now. Theirs is a party that sprung from a groundswell of discontent against a blundering ZANU-PF in late 1990s, resulting in pro-democratic forces in the civil society getting together to form what has become Zimbabwe’s largest opposition party.

Tsvangirai, the former secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, has been the MDC-T leader since its formation way back in 1999 as a labour-backed party.

What is significant is that Tsvangirai has taken the MDC to battle against the ruling party in 2000, 2002, 2005, 2008 and 2013 without being able to dislodge President Robert Mugabe’s administration.

The only time he came close to wresting power from the incumbent was in 2008 when he won the first round of the presidential polls, but could not be declared the winner after falling short of achieving the threshold required to avoid a run-off.

He then pulled out of the run-off that followed, citing State-sponsored violence against his party officials and supporters, resulting in President Mugabe running what essentially became a one-horse race. The rest is history.

Of late, there have been attempts by opposition parties to find each other in order to confront ZANU-PF as a united force. This is because of the meeting of minds among independent thinkers that it would be difficult to unseat the ruling party because the opposition parties in Zimbabwe are too fragmented and that the State security apparatus are also not comfortable with an opposition leadership that doesn’t have liberation war credentials within its ranks ascending to power.

What is worrying at this point in time is that the MDC-T is rushing to put unhelpful conditions that are not in keeping with the spirit of inclusivity before it even joins the negotiating table.

Recent reports suggested that the party had resolved to shut out of the negotiations the People’s Democratic Party, led by Tendai Biti, because it does not appear to have a strong social base. Instead, the MDC-T is amenable to working together with Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First and the other MDC splinter group, led by its former secretary-general, Welshman Ncube.

This is ridiculous. Tsvangirai must not fool himself into thinking that ZANU-PF is on its last legs. If anything, the opposition parties need each other more now than ever before to gather sufficient gravitas required to thump ZANU-PF at the polls.

Biti might have his own weaknesses, like all human beings do, but what you cannot take away from him and, indeed from many other opposition party leaders, is their commitment to make a difference in their country.

All opposition leaders, including Tsvangirayi, must discard their self-importance in order to work with all pro-democracy agents and negotiate in good faith, without worrying about positions for themselves and their cronies. This is absolutely critical.

Those who are driven by their egos could soon learn the hard way because pride comes before a fall.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw