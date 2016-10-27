EDITORIAL COMMENT: Procrastination steals time

ONE of the vices that have undermined and slowed down the recovery of the economy is the culture of procrastination that has infamously been adopted by politicians.

It appears as if this delay in acting on anything is being driven by personal agendas by some in the corridors of power so as to open avenues for looting and stripping of public assets to line up their pockets.

In many cases, authorities, running public assets, simply watch things deteriorate as they seem not to care at all because they know that at the end of the month they still get their salaries and fat allowances.

Laziness, corruption and mismanagement has flourished because government has been dragging its feet on acting against these vices. But, at the end of the day it is the ordinary majority of the population that suffer because they are the ones who depend on services provided by public enterprises.

This culminates into job losses, loss of revenues and serious depletion of the value of public assets due to non-use, or even overuse.

In the case of the Cold Storage Company (CSC), which we reported last week to have been neglected for too long, assets worth US$4,5 million are generally idle, even though Zimbabweans have not turned into vegetarians.

Demand for beef remains high, if not higher than it used to be during CSC’s boom days. The country’s population has increased from about 10 million a decade ago to 13 million, which means that there has been a new market of three million bellies.

An additional market of three million people can easily offset the requirement to export to the European Union (EU), which is always said to be the big market that used to sustain CSC.

This is especially so when considering the fact that the United States dollar, which CSC pursued in the EU, is now the dominant currency in circulation.

There is no reason why it should take decades for CSC to return to full scale production.

Why are private abattoirs flourishing in the same market that CSC is failing?

Reports that government has approved a turnaround strategy for CSC are refreshing. But knowing the lethargic approach adopted by government, it may take another decade before the plan is implemented.

The climate is changing rapidly. By the time someone realises it, the present plan would be outdated. It means CSC remains caught up in a vicious cycle.

We believe it would be prudent for government, if it is unable to run CSC and other State firms, to off-load these loss-making entities to private sector players, who have demonstrated that they can viably run beef production operations.

There is no reason to continue hanging onto a company that government cannot run. In fact, it is time government starts seriously considering disposing of all firms that it has run down due to mismanagement to save the economy.

It is sad that authorities keep procrastinating over this issue.

The few State firms that have been taken over by the private sector are among the best companies in the country.

Privatisation is the way to go.

The longer authorities procrastinate, the more serious problems at CSC become.