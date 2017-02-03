EDITORIAL COMMENT: Re-examine bond notes logic

THERE are ominous signs that the new currency regime adopted by government to ameliorate a liquidity crisis in the country may not necessarily be going according to plan.

Firstly, the bond notes, which had been described as a surrogate currency to the United States dollar by government on account of a US$200 million facility from the African Export Import Bank to back the currency, is still available in two-dollar denominations. The five-dollar denominations that had been promised have not yet been unveiled.

As a result, the cash crisis persists, with bank queues still the order of the day. While this is due to the managed nature of the bond notes injection into the market to avoid precipitating an inflationary crisis, paying out depositors in two dollar units for amounts of up to US$100 can be very inconvenient and burdensome.

So far, there has been acceptance of the bond notes as far as they have been able to transact locally. But resentment and suspicion still abounds and there is fear that they are likely to face the same fate as the ditched Zimbabwe dollar.

Secondly, the increased usage of bond notes has simply led to a decline in the availability of US dollars circulating in the economy. Moreover, even the US dollar holdings in banks appear to be dwindling. This is demonstrated by the increasing difficulties companies have to access foreign currency for the importation of raw materials and critical products like drugs.

The effect of this has been the undermining of local production, and this may in turn affect exports, in the process affecting foreign currency earnings.

This is very obstructive to the country and economy and may likely lead to shortages in the short to medium-term.

Due to the fact that the stock of foreign currency in circulation is slowly depleting, retailers are now offering huge discounts to buyers using hard currency to persuade them to part with their US dollars.

This, inevitably, marks the emergence of a parallel market. Although government and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe have insisted that the bond notes, which they have rated pari pasu with the greenback, should trade at 1:1 with the US dollar, the market is expectedly determining the exchange rates through the discount system for purchases using US dollar cash. A higher price is being charged for purchases using bank transfers. The penalty, it would appear, emanates from the fact that it is difficult to withdraw cash from banks.

The reaction by government has been that it will put in place legislation to punish those engaged in three-tier pricing. But if we are to learn from precedent, such a draconian measure against market forces will only precipitate an unprecedented crisis.

It is important that government should introspect about the reasons for this and stop blaming everyone else, but themselves.

The situation may simply be an indication of government’s own policy failure rather than market mischief.