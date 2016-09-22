EDITORIAL COMMENT: Restore economy

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor, John Mangudya, last week unveiled a monetary policy review that clearly revealed that the country’s economy was in dire straits and in urgent need of a financial bailout.

The economic distress, Mangudya averred, was due to harsh external conditions, structural imbalances and policy inconsistencies or contradictions which equally required “urgent and decisive steps to generate investment-led recovery”.

With the theme, Walking the talk to restore trust and confidence, the monetary policy review clearly indicated that the political and economic processes in this country have lost public trust and confidence due to the policy inconsistencies or contradictions.

Mangudya said “walking the talk” was critical because Zimbabwe was facing large current account and fiscal gaps; these had held back private investment and restricted economic growth, which was as low as 1,1 percent in 2015 and projected at 1,2 percent in 2016.

Investment requires trust, and Zimbabwe should successfully enhance production to increase employment, fiscal space, exports, economic growth and reduce import dependence and poverty.

“This is the panacea to restore trust and confidence,” Mangudya said, calling for “far-sighted fiscal policy measures which would act as the main lever to deal with the internal imbalances and create an economic environment conducive for economic transformation”.

We agree with Mangudya that Zimbabwe needs to foster desperately needed public confidence and trust and that the country should appeal to international investors if it is to extricate itself from its current economic quagmire.

But we doubt that there is such commitment in government.

A few days before Mangudya’s monetary policy review statement, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, had unveiled his mid-year fiscal policy review statement which should traditionally be complimented by the monetary policy review.

But a few days after the announcement of a number of measures meant to restore confidence in the economy and take the country on a trajectory to growth, government announced that Chinamasa’s measures were a huge fraud. Information, Media and Publicity Minister, Christopher Mushowe, said Cabinet had not sanctioned the slashing of civil servants salaries and the suspension of 2016 and 2017 annual bonuses, as well as other measures announced by Chinamasa to control the budget deficit.

That, apparently, undermined the fiscal policy statement as well as the consequent monetary policy measures that were meant to complement the fiscal policy review.

Apparently, the measures by Chinamasa were likely to boost confidence in the economy.

Rampant government expenditure, which has predominantly financed the payroll, has undermined the frail economy and stifled any form of recovery.

It is indeed time our political elites demonstrated real commitment towards resolving the country’s economic crisis; they should make the hard decisions, take the painful measures and commit to an austerity programme that will win back lost public confidence to resuscitate the ailing economy.