EDITORIAL COMMENT: Strikes won’t change anything

IF you find yourself in a hole, quit digging, so the sages say. Zimbabwe is in a socio-economic crisis of gigantic proportions and the least its citizens could do is not to aggravate it.

In our edition last week, it was reported that total expenditure demands carried over into this year’s National Budget from last year amount to about US$1 billion. For a country with a gross domestic product of about US$14 billion, Zimbabweans should be ashamed of themselves.

It is a basic economics principle that one must live within his or her means. The moment one’s expenditure exceeds income that becomes a recipe for disaster.

In the case of government, expenses are being rolled over in the hope that somewhere, somehow, it may hit a purple patch and yet the conduct of its officials does not suggest that it is serious about turning around the country’s fortunes.

Much of government’s expenditure is going towards consumption, with salaries for civil servants taking up 97 percent of the budget. Government ministers are always flying out of the country on barren trips that are benefiting only themselves through generous out-of-pocket allowances that they are paid along with their entourages.

As part of the carry-over expenditures from last year is US$180 million in outstanding bonuses for civil servants as well as millions of dollars owed to service providers.

Faced with such a scenario, civil servants should be going out of their way to address these issues so that government could ride out of the storm. But lo and behold; there is untold self-destruction that is going on.

Reports indicate that teachers could be downing their tools over unpaid bonuses and poor working conditions which could see poor students losing essential learning time, and parents taking their children through extra lessons to enable them to catch up.

Doctors went on strike, pressing for better working conditions and an upward adjustment of their salaries. This has led to needless loss of lives as patients are left unattended.

In view of the figures being churned out by the Ministry of Finance, it is clear that teachers and doctors are trying to squeeze blood from a rock. The money is simply not there to meet their demands.

We are not saying that their grievances are not genuine. Far from it! Civil servants are indeed working under deplorable conditions and, in a high-cost country such as ours, they would do with salaries that are well above the breadline.

But somehow, a now-now mentality now pervades government and the rest of our society. It is a self-destructive frame of mind started by our politicians whose preoccupation is to feather their nest, damn the consequences.