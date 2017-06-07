EDITORIAL COMMENT: The Africa we need

LAST week, the continent celebrated Africa Day on Thursday amid sharply divided opinion on whether the commemorations are still serving any purpose. The founding fathers’ vision of what was then the Organisation of African Unity, now the African Union, seems to have gone to the dogs.

The Africa they envisaged when their risked their life and limb in order to dismantle the yoke of colonialism is turning out to be something else. Surely, they must be writhing in their graves. If the truth be told, Africans themselves have become their worst foes.

And yet the Africa that our founding fathers contemplated back then, amid the euphoria of independence which started in Ghana in March 1957, is still very much possible. It is, therefore, pertinent that as we continue to celebrate Africa Day we think strategically in terms of addressing the issues facing the continent, among them diseases, widespread poverty, conflict, and the plunder of its mineral wealth.

Africa has the highest number of young people, yet unemployment is shooting through the roof. In most African States, including Zimbabwe, the scourge of unemployment represents a ticking time bomb that could explode at any time.

The continent is providing raw materials to the developed world, which then processes them into semi-finished and finished goods using top-of-the-range technology, and yet this could be done on African soil provided there is the transfer of the technology and skills.

Because this has not happened, Africa is getting a raw deal because the beneficiation of her products is creating jobs offshore and when the finished products land on her soils, not many people afford them.

Essentially, Africa has remained at the lower end of the value chain, which has poor returns. At the same time, the continent has a huge infrastructure backlog that requires money to put it in place and improve the continent’s attractiveness to elusive capital. This is not by coincidence, but a new form of imperialism orchestrated through multilateral lenders such as the World Trade Organisation, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank etc, and through programmes such as the Economic Partnership Agreements.

The biggest challenge confronting Africans is that they want other people to solve their problems. Africa, therefore, needs a change in mindset like what happened in Japan, Korea and Germany, which were able to defy the odds by changing their situations.

Rwanda did the same after the infamous 1994 genocide.

What makes the difference is how Africa shall react to the challenges.

If Africa’s founding fathers were able to rally the masses around the liberation struggle, surely today’s leadership can do the same by rallying their people on the economic front. But for people to follow behind them, leaders should earn their confidence by being exemplary, shun corruption, practice servant leadership and demonstrate the political will to embrace property rights — a pre-requisite if Africa is to drum up investment. Investors are not there for charity; they invest for a return. Let us not forget that foreign direct investment is not the panacea to all our challenges because in certain sectors, such as mining, there are very few linkages with the domestic economy and the rents accrue to owners who are largely foreign. For this and other reasons, a holistic and practical approach to development is needed to end poverty in Africa.