EDITORIAL COMMENT: Wake-up call for ZANU-PF

INDEPENDENT candidate Temba Mliswa’s shock victory in the Norton parliamentary by-election held last weekend is a wake-up call for the ruling party.

Through Norton, the electorate sent a clear message to ZANU-PF that they have lost confidence in the party.

The ZANU-PF candidate in the by-election, Ronald Chindedza, garnered 6 192 votes, 4 400 less than the ruling party’s candidate in 2013 polls, Christopher Mutsvangwa, who polled 10 592 in the same constituency.

By any standard, this is a drastic decline in support for a party that has a track record of winning all by-elections since the 2013 general elections.

But the ruling party cannot expect to win elections in an environment where the economy is crumbling and starvation is threatening to decimate communities.

As we speak, over four million Zimbabweans are facing starvation and are in urgent need of food aid.

Unemployment has worsened in a country where poverty has reached unprecedented levels.

Through its 2013 election manifesto, ZANU-PF promised to create 2,2 million jobs.

This has not happened.

Instead, workers have lost their jobs because thousands of companies have closed down due to viability challenges caused by a punishing economic environment spawned by cataclysmic ZANU-PF policies.

In urban areas, basic amenities such as water and electricity have become moving targets.

Norton residents have not been spared from these challenges that have become the order of the day for many citizens.

To exacerbate the situation, instead of eschewing corruption, ZANU-PF is being accused of condoning sleaze and protecting corrupt bigwigs within its ranks.

By voting for an independent candidate, the electorate passed a no-confidence vote in the ruling elite and its policies.

In simple terms, the electorate no longer trusts the ruling party because its policies are disastrous and its electoral promises have proved to be empty.

Mliswa’s victory in Norton is also a clear indication that vote-buying and violence have their own limitations.

As the ruling party goes for its annual national conference slated for Masvingo this December, it should be time for introspection.

To survive beyond the 2018 general elections, ZANU-PF needs to take advantage of its Masvingo conclave to reflect on its policies with a view to correcting its mistakes before it is too late.

The Norton by-election also provided lessons for the opposition parties.

There is no doubt that Mliswa benefited from the support he got from a loose coalition of forces opposed to the ruling party.

Getting into the by-election, Mliswa had the backing of critical movements including the Movement for Democratic Change led by Morgan Tsvangirai, war veterans and civic society organisations.

One lesson coming out of this by-election is that opposition forces are destined to achieve more through working together, as opposed to being fragmented.

However, the opposition should not be lulled into thinking that the Norton by-election outcome is reflective of the general mood in the country or the state of the ruling party.

ZANU-PF may be down, but it is definitely not out.