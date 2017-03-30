EDITORIAL COMMENT: Words alone not enough

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has gone all out to promote the use of alternative payment systems to reduce the heavy demand for cash which had seen long, winding queues emerging outside retail banks as a result of the liquidity crisis rattling domestic financial markets.

An alternative that has gained traction anywhere where there is internet connectivity has been the use of plastic money, which now dominates local transactions.

Towards the end of last year, the central bank complemented these efforts with the introduction of bond notes, a surrogate currency which is supposed to trade at par with the United States dollar.

Mobile cellular operators had since weighed in from the private sector side by rolling out money transfer services that have become the most preferred channels of sending money to relatives and friends in far flung areas.

While these platforms have brought convenience and flexibility on the part of the transacting public, that benefit is now being eroded by a three-tier pricing system whereby consumers are being charged a heavy premium for non-cash transactions. There is also a different price for bond notes and a cash discount for the greenback.

In fact, another informal enterprise employing a considerable number of people, has emerged, whose business is to make a killing from arbitrage opportunities that are now rampant across these payment platforms.

We now have a new breed of money spinners, who are abusing these platforms to create chaos in pricing which, if it continues unabated, would destroy the whole economy.

The daylight robbery being suffered by ordinary Zimbabweans at the hands of retailers, wholesalers and dealers cannot be ignored.

Assuming that one receives his or her income through the bank, it means that each time they use non-cash platforms to transact they are creamed off a significant portion of their sweat.

Given that banks are not dispensing cash because of the liquidity crisis, all those people who transact through the banks and other mobile money platforms are now at the mercy of unscrupulous traders.

The RBZ has on countless occasions said that those who are doing this are outlaws. The Bank Use Promotion Act makes it illegal to operate a three-tier pricing system.

Understandably, the RBZ is reluctant to invoke the Act and go after those who are violating the law for fear of sending wrong signals to investors who would certainly not be amused by the arrest of business people.

At the same time, the apex bank is aware that what is happening is a by-product of market fundamentals that can only be tamed by getting Zimbabweans to produce so that the country can be awash with foreign currency once again.