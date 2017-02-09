EDITORIAL COMMENT: World crumbling on consumers

THE Consumer Council of Zimbabwe noted a marginal increase in the monthly consumer basket last week, from about US$578 in December to about US$600 last month.

In its assessment, the consumer watchdog believes that the increase was a result of Statutory Instrument 20 of 2017, which raised Value Added Tax on rice, meat, cereals and other products, by 15 percent. The recent increase in the price of fuel had a domino effect as well on the consumer basket as fuel retailers reacted to global trends and challenges in accessing ethanol which they blend with petrol.

In our edition of last week, we also reported an increase in the price of drugs, with some prescription drugs, particularly those for people with chronic diseases, disappearing from the pharmacy shelves.

It does not require rocket science to figure out that the biggest factor influencing these increases is the shortage of foreign currency needed to import raw materials for industry. The illiquid market conditions are resulting in shortages of certain products, while forcing retailers and manufacturers to source foreign currency at huge premiums outside the normal banking channels. That extra cost of money is being passed onto consumers, the majority of whom are already living below the breadline.

Another distinctive contributor to the price increases is government’s insatiable appetite for cash spent on non-productive items such as salaries for its bloated workforce, including their bonuses. One can also not rule out the existence of unmitigated corporate greed as wholesalers, retailers and manufacturers take advantage of the situation to line their pockets.

With the economy heading southwards, the situation can only get worse. All these factors are conspiring to make life doubly difficult for the struggling consumer at a time when the country no longer has any safety nets to cushion those that would have been pushed towards the brink of poverty.

Government needs to think seriously about how it could intervene to make life easier for its citizens. It is its responsibility to safeguard the welfare of its people so that they can have access to basic needs such as food, shelter, utilities, health care and education.

It would, however, appear that government is more concerned about satisfying its reckless consumptive patterns without taking into account the wider interests of millions of Zimbabweans, who are outside the civil service. Also, in its desperate bid to stimulate local production, government is shooting itself in the foot by protecting inefficient producers and leaving consumers at their mercy.

Left on their own, capitalists would rather make a killing, while negating their responsibilities towards communities within which they operate. Having said that, we are not by any means advocating for legislation to put a noose around errant businesses: The solution lies in robust policies that removes market imperfections that are breeding greed, market distortions and providing sanctuary to inefficient producers.

The over-dependence on taxes and statutory instruments is also not helpful. Instead, we must aim to expand the number of players contributing to the tax base, while growing their output.