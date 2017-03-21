Edmore Chirambadare says Kaizer Chiefs will keep pushing until the end of the season

KAIZER Chiefs winger Edmore Chirambadare says his side have not yet started counting the number of games left in the season as they aim to give a final push for league honours.

The Glamour Boys were held to a 2-2 draw by top-flight strugglers Baroka FC over the weekend, with Chirambadare looking lively in attack in his tenth start for Amakhosi.

The Zimbabwean says he was pleased with his individual display, but not the result.

“I was happy with my performance,” he was quoted as saying on the club’s official website. “I want to continue like that. I will continue pushing to improve and to contribute to the team’s overall performance.

“But Baroka were very good on the day. Their defence was well organised and they played to their strength of man marking. They didn’t leave us any space for our forwards to manoeuvre.

“A draw was not what we were looking for. We were fighting for a win.”

The result leaves Chiefs three points adrift of leaders Cape Town City, with title rivals SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns still in the mix with games in hand.

The 25-year-old insists that the calculators have not yet come out after their most recent draw, promising his side will give it a full go until the end of the campaign.

“As much as we are disappointed with the draw, we will keep pushing until the last match of the season,” he said.

“We haven’t started counting points and the number of the games remaining. We are still taking it game by game at this stage.”

Next up for Amakhosi is a league encounter against reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns on 1 April. – Kickoff.com