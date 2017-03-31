Education key for development – Prophet Passion

PROPHET Passion Java has proved to many youngsters out there that no matter how rich or famous your or old you are, you can still proceed with education.

Prophet Java graduated with a Doctorate degree, and was named Religious sector’s businessman of the year at the Zimbabwe Leadership awards.

The Zimbabwean prophet Passion Java who last year broke the record of preaching about 260 times at over 70 conferences around the globe is currently in Cape Town for conferences say it was important for the youth to value education and fear God at the same time.

“Education is very important in life, I encourage every youth to be very serious with it. Work hard to attain your diplomas, degree, masters or even doctorate. Yes, you might be able to live without it but you will face too many challenges for you to overcome without education,” said Prophet Passion.

“Education enables you to find easy ways of solving problems, it opens you up to ways of handling others in the society and most of all, it gives you a chance to make a living with your talents as it helps you point out your own strengths. In all this remember God and ask him to guide you in this journey. Education is important lets value it and put want we learn into practise for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Prophet Java is the Founder and President of Passion Java Ministries. He has been invited by many embassies to give career guidance to students and to preside over events.

He prophesied on the death of Nelson Mandela six months before it happened with exact date, time and month. This is one amongst the many prophesies God has fulﬁlled through the mouth of ‘The Chariot Rider’ as many have named Prophet Passion, because of the way he delivers God’s word for the future.

Apart from being an instrument of God’s grace in this generation Prophet Passion is also a successful business man. He also is an author with seven books published by Java Publications and has ministered in over 26 nations all over the world such as the USA, the UK, South Africa, Spain, Ethiopia and the Caribbeans.

As today’s World experiences economic meltdowns, and many untold diseases – we witness God’s hand and touch in the life of His Prophet as he functions in a coat of humility and delivering many into God’s destiny for their lives, which has brought him to be affiliated with Gods generals like Bishop Noel Jones and Benny Hinn amongst others.

In Zimbabwe apart from his preaching and prophecy, he is known to help a lot less privileged children, with food, clothes and school fees. christianmail.com