Eight new arrests over Bastille Day lorry attack in Nice

EIGHT new arrests have been made over the Bastille Day lorry attack in Nice that killed 86 people.

Prosecutors said the suspects, who are French and Tunisian, had links to the attacker, 31-year-old Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel.

They were detained on Monday in the Alpes-Maritimes region, which includes Nice.

Properties are reportedly being searched.

Mohamed Bouhlel, who drove a truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice

At least five others face preliminary terrorism charges – accused of helping Bouhlel get a pistol and of providing other forms of support.

Bouhlel, who was shot dead by police, was a Tunisian with French residency.

He drove a truck through a crowd that had assembled for a fireworks display on Nice’s Promenade des Anglais, killing 86 people and injuring a further 434.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack on 14 July.

But while the French authorities said Bouhlel had been inspired by IS propaganda, they have not found anything to show the group orchestrated the assault.