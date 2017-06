By Rufaro Madamombe

Econet on Saturday 10 June launched a youth program called Elevate. The aim of the program is to help the youth (aged 18 – 35) make their dreams come true by providing funding, mentorship and access to the corporate world. The things that the program is providing are some of the things that if lacking […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Elevate – a chance to make the youths’ dreams come true?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed