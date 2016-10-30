Elvis Presley breaks record with 13th number one solo album

October 30, 2016
Elvis Presley breaks record with 13th number one solo album
Elvis Presley photographed in February 1963

Elvis Presley photographed in February 1963

ELVIS Presley has overtaken Madonna to claim the most number one albums by a solo artist.

The Wonder Of You features Elvis’ voice above an orchestral score performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

It sold 63 500 copies after being released last week. 

Elvis’ number one albums also span the longest period of time by the same artist.

There are 60 years between his first – Elvis Presley Rock N’ Roll in 1956 – and this latest release. 

It comes almost 40 years since he died in August 1977. 

Priscilla Presley with the award for the latest album. Pic: Graceland Archives/Official Charts Company
Priscilla Presley with the award for the latest album. Pic: Graceland Archives/Official Charts Company

Madonna is just one behind, with 12 chart-topping solo albums. 

Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ former wife told OfficialCharts.com: “This achievement is something I know Elvis would have been so thankful for. 

“I am incredibly proud of all he has accomplished and so grateful to the UK fans who have kept his legacy alive with all of their support.

“I hope they continue to listen and love his music as much as I do.” –skynews.com

