By Nigel Gambanga

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Lazarus Dokora has been sued for US$3.5 million by two Zimbabwean software development firms over the alleged piracy of an online enrolment system. According to the Herald the two companies – Assist Limited and Purple Divine Technology – are owned by a Zimbabwean entrepreneur called Nyasha Matongo. Matongo […]

eMAP dispute haunts Dokora as Minister faces US$3.5 million lawsuit for software piracy

