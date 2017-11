By Trycolyn Pikirayi

Despite all the challenges that the Electronic Ministry Application Platform (eMAP) has faced, it’s finally is up and ready to be used by prospective form 1 candidates. eMAP is a platform which was first introduced in December 2016 by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in a bid to simplify and/or make convenient the […]

