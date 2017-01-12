Equity funding preferable to loans: Chinamasa

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa, has disclosed that government prefers equity investment by foreigners to loans, saying this was largely due to the fact that equity funding did “not have to be repaid”.

Chinamasa was speaking during a tour of Associated Foods Zimbabwe Limited’s (AFZ) factory in Vumba recently. The Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries, (Norfund) invested US$2 million into the project for new equipment.

AFZ one of Zimbabwe’s leading producers of peanut butter and jam spreads.

“We encourage equity because the investor and local businessmen share the risk. Equity financing does not have to be repaid, you share the risks and liabilities of company ownership with the new investors. Since you do not have to make debt payments, you can use the cash flow generated to further grow the company or to diversify into other areas. Maintaining a low debt-to-equity ratio also puts you in a better position to get a loan in the future if needed,” Chinamasa said.

Chinamasa said he was not keen on loans from foreign firms as these could end up encumbering the country.

Zimbabwe is battling to pay off its debt, which has accumulated huge arrears over the years.

The country’s external debt stands at nearly US$10 billion. The country has been unable to access international funding due to debt arrears, hampering development.

Speaking at the tour, AFZ director and majority shareholder Simba Nyabadza said: “We are pleased to have found in Norfund a first-class partner with a deep understanding of the food and agribusiness sector, strong track-record and a well-rounded international network.”

AFZ was established on January 1 2016, as a result of a merger between Honeywood Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, Zimbabwe’s leading producer of jams, and Spread Valley.

The investment by Norfund also part-financed the merger.

Norfund was established by the Norwegian Parliament in 1997.

The organisation is the government’s main instrument for combatting poverty through private sector development.

It’s objective is to contribute to sustainable commercial businesses in developing countries.

Funding is provided via capital allocations from Norfund’s development assistance budget.

Norfund provides equity, other risk capital, and loans to companies in selected countries in Southern, Eastern and Western Africa, South-East Asia and Central America.

With a portfolio of US$2 billon, Norfund invests in three main sectors; clean energy, financial institutions and agribusiness, in addition to small and medium sized companies through third-party investment funds.

“By combining the manufacturing strengths of Honeywood Enterprises with the sales, marketing and distribution strengths of Spread Valley, we are creating the economies of scale and synergies in order to generate significant added value and efficiencies for all stakeholders, including customers,” said Nyabadza.

Chishamiso Mawoyo, an investment manager in Norfund’s food and agribusiness department, said the investment was in line with Norfund’s strategy to support profitable and sustainable local enterprises in developing countries.

“Agriculture is a priority sector for Norfund as it employs approximately half of Africa’s workforce and plays an important role for economic growth and development.

“We look forward to being an active, strategic minority investor in AFZ with a long term perspective,” he said.

