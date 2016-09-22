Estate agents charges set

GOVERNMENT has passed a law that sets the statutory minimum fees which estate agents in the country should charge.

The move follows lobbying by the Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe (EACZ) for changes into the law in order to fight unethical practices under which some unscrupulous players were under-cutting others by offering lower charges.

The Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on August 19, issued Statutory Instrument (SI) 89 of 2016 (Estate Agents (Professional Conduct) (Amendment) Rules, which sets the commission that estate agents should charge for general service rendered at five percent of the transaction amount.

Under this law, no estate agent can charge less than this amount, unless with the approval of the Estate Agents Council.

The SI also sets minimums for a whole range of once-off fees that players should charge for various services offered in the real estate sector.

EACZ registrar, Bennias Gweme, said the development had been necessitated by the need to avoid disputes arising from cases where some unscrupulous players would try to get business by undercutting competition.

“What the SI does is to set minimum fees that all registered agents should charge. They cannot charge below the gazetted minimum limit. This has been necessitated by the behaviour of some players that have been getting business by undercutting their competitors,” explained Gweme.

Undercutting is the act of “poaching” clients from competition by charging lower —sometimes even sub-economic — service fees.

Gweme said for the general service of facilitating sale of an immovable property, the commission is set at five percent and where an agent may want to charge more, they would be free to negotiate with the client, provided the agreement is put in writing before the service is offered while anyone who may want to charge less than the stipulated scale would have to seek the approval of the council.

“Previously the council used to make recommendations on what fees the members could charge but because of cases of some players taking business from others by charging very little, we had to come up with a law setting SI limits below which no agent can charge,” Gweme added.

According to the new schedules, an agent can apply to EACZ to charge lower than the SI commission of five percent in cases of housing estates with up to 20 units. Housing estates of 20 to 50 units can be sold at a 10 percent lower than the SI commission, while those with up to 100 units can be sold for at 20 percent lower than the legislated commission.

Agents selling housing estates with up to 300 units can apply to charge commission that is 30 percent lower while those handling estates of more than 300 units can apply to give a discount of 50 percent of the SI fee.

The SI fixes agents’ commission on rentals at 15 percent for the residential market, provided rentals collected per month do not exceed US$1 million, at which stage the commission would be reduced to 10 percent.

For commercial properties of anything between 6 000 and 20 000 square metres, the commission on the rentals is 10 percent and anything above this would attract a commission of 7,5 percent.

Agents’ commission on rentals on all agricultural properties is fixed at 10 percent.

For assisting a client to raise a mortgage bond, an estate agent cannot charge less than 2,5 percent of the amount involved.

The SI makes US$200 the minimum fee chargeable for other general consultancy services such as inspecting a property, planning a sub-division and other general advise.