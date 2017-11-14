EU pledges $30 millon to support livestock sector

THE European Union has pledged $30 million to fund development of the livestock value chain in Zimbabwe.

The money is part of a $300 million funding programme announced in 2015 to support health, agriculture and governance initiatives through the European Development Fund’s National Indicative Programme.

“In pursuit of inclusive and sustainable agriculture based value chains, the European Union in Zimbabwe has launched a new call for proposals to support upgrading and upscaling of livestock based value chains with a proven potential in terms of economic performance and inclusiveness,” the EU said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In total, the EU is providing EUR 25,5 million ($29,6 million) for projects that aim at improving the economic, social and environmental performance of value chains and also their direct enabling environment including business and financial services and the provision of animal feed at reduced costs”.

EU targets to fund actual and potential suppliers of agricultural implements, producers, industry associations, unions, service providers and input suppliers. –The Source