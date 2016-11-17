EU probe team in Karoi

KAROI — Two auditors hired by the European Union (EU) arrived in this farming town early this week to sniff into allegations that council could have abused money donated by the bloc to fund various community projects.

In 2002, the EU initiated projects worth 147 000 euros in Karoi’s Chiedza township, through the Zimbabwe Development Community Programme, to alleviate poverty and empower communities.

Some of the projects have since collapsed due to political bickering and alleged abuse of funds by those who were given the responsibility to manage them.

The projects included factory shells, classroom blocks, a business complex, an incomplete flea market complex and an irrigation project for a herbal garden where a water pump and pipes have since been vandalised.

The factory shells and the business complex are now in a derelict state.

About four months ago, an official from the European bloc, Massimo Stella, held a meeting with the interim Karoi Residents and Ratepayers Association chairman, Freck Kuchekwa, where it was alleged that council had misused funds meant for various EU initiatives in the area.

Following the meeting, EU head of delegation to Zimbabwe, Philippe Van Damme, wrote to Kuchekwa, informing him that they were looking into his concerns.

The Financial Gazette can now reveal that the EU has engaged auditors from KPMG, namely Georgina Dickson and Chido Matarure, to assess progress regarding the projects and report back to their client if they are any irregularities.

Confirming the developmenets, Van Damme said the EU expects KPMG to report back on its findings early next year.

Karoi town council acting secretary, Wellington Mutikani, also confirmed the development.

“Yes, it is true that two officials from the EU came on Monday afternoon and I am yet to be briefed on their mission,” said Mutikani.

Kuchekwa said he was still to meet the auditors and was looking forward to assisting them with any leads that could be useful to their investigations.

“I am still to meet them, but I do hope they will talk to us as concerned residents,” he said.

“We want the auditors not to leave any stone unturned searching for the truth. They must not be sweet-talked by council officials because the evidence is there in the projects that are lying idle. We are surprised that the EU can initiate such projects to alleviate poverty for Zimbabweans and leave them as white elephants,” added Kuchekwa.