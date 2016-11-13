European World Cup qualifiers round-up

SPAIN and Italy both cruised to easy victories, while Wales were pegged back by Serbia in Saturday’s European World Cup qualifiers.

Spain beat Macedonia 4-0, thanks to an own-goal from Darko Velkovski in the first half and second half goals from Vitolo, Nacho Monreal and Aritz Aduriz.

Meanwhile, Italy inflicted the same scoreline on Liechtenstein, as Andrea Belotti completed his brace on either side of Ciro Immobile and Antonio Candreva’s goals.

The results leave La Roja and the Azzuri tied for first place, with both on 10 points from after four rounds of fxitures. Isreal sit one point behind them in third place, after a 3-0 victory over Albania.

Elsewhere on the continent, Wales were held to a 1-1 draw by Serbia, after Gareth Bale’s 30th minute strike was cancelled out by Aleksandar Mitrovic with just four minute left on the clock.

The result leaves Bale and co. in a rather perculiar position as they trail Group D leaders Republic of Ireland by four point after four games, while the Serbs occupy second spot with eight points.

The Green Army lead with 10 points from four games, after narrowly beating Austria 1-0 away from home, while the hosts are in fourth place with four points. kickoff.com

Saturday’s results:

Ukraine 1-0 Finland

Albania 0-3 Israel

Spain 4-0 Macedonia

Wales 1-1 Serbia

Liechtenstein 0-4 Italy

Austria 0-1 Republic of Ireland

Croatia 2-0 Iceland

Georgia 1-1 Moldova

Turkey 2-0 Kosovo