Evan Mawarire in surprise return

CLERIC Evan Mawarire, who stirred a revolutionary spirit with his #ThisFlag campaign, which triggered a series of mass street protests last year before he skipped the country to the United States through South Africa, made a shock return late yesterday afternoon.

He was immediately arrested by State security agents while going through immigration formalities at the Harare International Airport.

Mawarire’s lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, confirmed the arrest last night, saying the clergyman was being held at the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s law and order section at Harare Central Police Station.

“It’s true that he has been arrested. I am with him right now at the Harare police law and order section where he is being held,” said Nkomo.

“He arrived at the airport and was immediately arrested,” he added.

It was not immediately clear which charges Mawarire was facing, although police sources indicated that there was an outstanding warrant of arrest issued against him before he skipped the country along with his family in July last year.

Last year the State sought to incarcerate him for subverting a constitutionally elected government following a mass stay-away that crippled business across the country on July 11 and 12, 2016.

It was not clear if he had returned to the country with his family.

Mawarire drew the ire of the State when he launched his #ThisFlag campaign which mainly advocated against the prevailing social injustices in the country.

The social media based campaign transformed him into an instant hero; starting with simple messages communicated via WhatsApp and eventually gracing the front pages of local newspapers before making it onto international television channels.

He was arrested in July last year after he called for a nationwide stay away in protest against ZANU-PF’s misrule as well as corruption and maladministration in government.

He was charged with inciting public violence under the discredited Public Order and Security Act of 2002.

However, Harare regional magistrate, Vakayi Chikwekwe, freed him after a swarm of defence lawyers led by Nkomo successfully blocked the State’s effort to smuggle fresh charges of attempting to subvert a constitutionally elected government at the resumption of his trial.

According to section 50 of the Zimbabwean Constitution, which addresses rights of accused persons, every person has the right to be informed of their charges and be given time to adequately prepare their defence.

This means the State’s move was illegal and effectively invalidated Mawarire’s arrest.

Upon his release from court at around 1945 hours on July 13, he was welcomed by thousands of enthusiastic followers who had kept vigil at the courtyard with lit candles.

“You have shown that Zimbabweans can be united. God bless you. Zimbabwe is yours and your children,” he said while addressing the jubilant crowd before he was whisked away in a waiting car.

He, however, turned from being a hero to a villain when, just hours after his emphatic court victory, he fled the country to South Africa before later flying to the US.

newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw