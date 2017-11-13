By Garikai Dzoma

The internet has always been about transcending boundaries and providing unfettered access to information in ways that traditional media and information sources such as libraries could not. For the most part, this has remained true. A person in Zimbabwe can read the New York Times as soon as article is published, we can use Skype […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Everyone is now feeling uneasy on the internet. No worries, here’s how to Protect and Free yourself

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed