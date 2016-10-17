Everything you need to know about the Telone Degree Programme

0
Tech
October 17, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2016/10/everything-need-know-telone-degree-programme/ target=_blank >Everything you need to know about the Telone Degree Programme</a>
By

By Edwin Chabuka

Friday the 14th of October marked the official launch of the Telone-NUST Bachelor of Engineering (Honors) in Telecommunications Engineering Degree. The occasion was packed with an assortment of government officials, dignitaries, heads of parastatals and academia representatives with the guest of honor being the Vice President of Zimbabwe, Honourable E.D. Mnangagwa. A brief history was laid out on […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Everything you need to know about the Telone Degree Programme

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Older PostEverything you need to know about the Telone Degree Programme

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Is the market ready for bond notes?