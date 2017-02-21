Ex-Beatles come together for new album

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr shared a photo together over the weekend, reportedly working on Starr’s latest album – a follow-up to his 2015 Postcard From Paradise.

“Thanks for coming over man and playing,” Starr wrote on Twitter.

“Great bass. I love you man – peace and love.”

Starr and McCartney at the London premiere of The Beatles: Eight Days A Week

The two veteran musicians were joined by former Eagles star Joe Walsh, who Starr said had “come out to play”.

“What a day we’re having,” he added.

Ringo has been working on his yet untitled album since 2016, producing and recording while on tour with his All-Starr Band in the US.

Producer Bruce Sugar, who has worked on Starr’s recent releases, also posted a photo of him with the two ex-Beatles on Facebook.

“Magical day in the studio today with these two,” he wrote.

Other known collaborators on Starr’s new album include Toto, Dave Stewart, Starr regulars Gary Burr and Gary Nicholson, Richard Marx and Van Dyke Parks.

McCartney last collaborated with Starr for 2010’s Y Not record, playing bass on Peace Dream and singing on Walk With You. news.sky.com