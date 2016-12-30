Ex-Manchester United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov angling for English Premier League return

DIMITAR Berbatov’s agent says the veteran striker wants to give the Premier League another crack for one more season.

The 35-year-old is currently a free agent, having been released by Superleague Greece side PAOK at the end of last term.

Berbatov previously spent eight years in the English topflight, where he enjoyed successful spells with Tottenham and Manchester United, while he also turned out for Fulham before joining Monaco in 2014.

The former Bulgaria international won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2011 during his time at Old Trafford, sharing the award with United team-mate Carlos Tevez – the pair scoring 21 goals each.

He had been linked with a move to Swansea recently after then-manager Bob Bradley, who was sacked this week, said the player was “on his radar”.

“Dimitar feels he can play for at least another year and his priority would be to come back to England,” football agent Emil Dantchev told BBC Sport. – Kickoff.com