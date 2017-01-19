Exclusive – NetOne’s promo reversal only for WhatsApp & Facebook bundles data caps, everything else stays the same – POTRAZ

By Nigel Gambanga

Following the recent announcement that local mobile network operator NetOne has been forced to reverse all unapproved promotions by POTRAZ, officials from the regulator have pointed out that it’s not all of NetOne’s new promotions that have been stopped. According to POTRAZ, NetOne will only be reversing the adjustments it made on its WhatsApp and […]

NetOne's promo reversal only for WhatsApp & Facebook bundles data caps, everything else stays the same – POTRAZ

