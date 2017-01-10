By Nigel Gambanga

We’ve all had that bad Zimbabwean telecoms experience before – a poor connection over a voice call, disappearing airtime and data or even delayed responses for requests made for assistance. Instead of just complaining about this and other types of bad service on Twitter or venting in a private WhatsApp group the best thing is to actually […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Experiencing poor service or disappearing airtime & data?- Here’s how to submit these complaints to POTRAZ

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed