Experts hopeful for normal rainfall season

DESPITE the unrelenting heat and poor start to the anticipated early start of the 2016/17 summer rainfall season, Southern African Development Community (SADC) weather experts are still hopeful for a normal rainfall season.For Zimbabwe, the country’s agricultural season kicked off on October 1, yet significant rainfall to allow farmers to start planting is yet to fall.

Weather experts had previously indicated that the period October to December was expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall.

Although farmers were expecting rains as early as October, climatologically October does not bring much rain with the months of November and December traditionally regarded as beginning of the summer rains.

SADC climate expert and programme officer, Dieudonne Nsadisa Faka said the above normal rainfall condition does not imply on the early onset, but refers to the cumulative amount which will be counted at the end of the three months period or at the end of the season.

“Meanwhile, for the case of Zimbabwe, the start of the rainy season occurs around the second week of November and onward. It is a bit early to state on the late onset at this stage. There is change of having rains in the second week of November according to the 10 days forecast,” Faka said.

Presenting the 2016/2017 Rainfall Forecast in September, Meteorological Services Department director, Amos Makarau said, despite the high chances of higher than usual rains this season, in terms of national strategic planning and development, Zimbabwe should always expect, and plan for, one form of drought or another. It is now extremely rare for the whole country to experience the same weather conditions.