By Leonard Sengere

It has been revealed that over $3 billion was externalised from Zimbabwe from 2015 to June 2017. Now if you consider that Zimbabwe’s GDP was just over $16 billion for both 2015 and 2016, a total of about $32 billion, the $3 looks significant. It’s almost 10% of the GDP in that period. Just how […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Externalisation: How Big Companies Contributed To The Cash Crisis

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed