October 26, 2017
Extortion, loathing and mystery millions…CBZ CEO’s baffling exit
By
Retiring CBZ Holdings’ group chief executive officer, Never Nyemudzo

‘Retiring’ CBZ Holdings’ group chief executive officer, Never Nyemudzo

CBZ Holdings chief executive officer Never Nyemudzo bowed out of the bank this week after a period of sustained pressure, threats and extortion over a mysterious $2 million transaction involving government, sources at the country’s largest financial institution said yesterday.
Nyemudzo’s retirement, just three years after his appointment, came as a surprise. An outsider upon his 2014 appointment to succeed current Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya, few expected his tenure to be brief after Nyemdzo managed to lead CBZ to annual profits exceeding $30 million since then.
At the centre of Nyemudzo’s woes is a $2 million mystery transaction the banking group handled for government, a domineering CBZ shareholder. Over the years, the bank has handled sensitive, sanctions-busting transactions for President Robert Mugabe’s government , with the group’s chief executives assuming the unofficial role of banker to the first family.
In 2015, the bank handled an ill-fated $1,35 million diamond ring purchase transaction for First Lady Grace Mugabe, which is now the subject of a court case.
Well-placed sources at CBZ yesterday told The Financial Gazette that Nyemudzo’s woes started when an audit instigated by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), a major shareholder in the banking group, was leaked by some of Nyemudzo’s senior management colleagues to elements within the state security establishment.
“The money was allegedly used by government and Never had nothing to do with the money,” one source said. However, the source added, Nyemudzo had come under pressure from some intelligence officials who sought to blackmail him over the transaction.
“They kept pressuring him to give them something, so he decided to resign,” the sources said.
Information gathered by this publication revealed that government explained the US$2 million transaction and assured Nyemudzo that he had nothing to worry about. This, however, did not stop the pressure.
Nyemudzo, whose relationship with his colleagues on the CBZ executive committee was described as strained, is reported to have been preparing for his exit over the past year. Sources said he had recently considered a position at a top Botswana bank a few months back.
CBZ corporate legal secretary Rumbidzayi Jakanani and group corporate affairs executive Laura Gwatiringa had not responded to questions sent to them concerning the audit by the time of going to print.
Peter Zimunya, who is currently the managing director at CBZ Bank, is now the group’s acting chief executive officer.
newsdesk@fingaz.co.zw

  • Felix Nyemba

    So they say Never tried to reverse everything than current governor did at Air Zim and is the reason why some senior managers like Nyasha Makuvise left CBZ. Seem what goes around comes around. We are waiting for an audit said to have conducted at this institution its either more heads will roll or Never will be arrested

    • Chirimanemheni

      Wherever the govt has an interest in these financial institutions, politics always has the upper hand at the expense of professionalism. Whether as an executive or at board level, you are used for the glory of the institution and thrown away like a used dirt rag at the end of the day. What did we see of ZB 2016?

  • Hilda Chirwa

    Never went after a lot of loans approved during JP Mangudya’s rein, some including verincludiy senior Zanu PF officials including former VP, Whether is was right or wrong it will come out. Word has it that this man was earning a lost of money (including perks) investigate that plz

  • Joe Naison

    You just have to love the house Nyemudzo built in Vainona, he used to be humble when he was in Crainborne.

  • Joseph Wade

    Nyemudzo’s problems intensified when NSSA’s Robin Vela questioned CBZ director fees, they sacrificed the then chairman but Nyemudzo should have resigned then to save face and his reputation. What retirement at your age, its not allowed in this part of the country, our elders solidified it. Well done NSSA now go to ZB and FBC a lot is happening there.

  • Kelvin Mpofu

    CBZ has always been used to clean dirty money.

  • Valentine

    Aaaaaah my good lecturer what is going on. I passed because of you

