Fabio Capello: Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid’s problem

FABIO Capello says Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of fitness has contributed to Real Madrid’s dip in form which has yielded four straight draws.

Ronaldo has played the full 90 minutes in three of the stalemates, while he was substituted prior to Las Palmas netting their second goal in the 2-2 scoreline in September.

Capello, who managed the Spanish giants on two separate occasions, feels the Portuguese winger has struggled since injuring his knee in the Euro 2016 final.

He told Spanish radio station Onda Cero: “The problem for Real Madrid now is Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Because he is not well physically and is their best player.”

Real are second in the Primera Division standings behind Atletico Madrid on goal difference, a point ahead of Sevilla, and two clear of Barcelona. Kickoff.com