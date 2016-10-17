Facebook Messenger testing new “data saver” feature and how you can be a part of it

0
Tech
October 17, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2016/10/facebook-messenger-testing-new-data-saver-feature-can-part/ target=_blank >Facebook Messenger testing new “data saver” feature and how you can be a part of it</a>
By

By Batsirai Chikadaya

In efforts to reduce mobile data consumption, Facebook has started testing a “data saver” option on its Messenger mobile application. The feature is currently available to anyone interested in helping facebook test it through a trial update currently only available for Android devices via The feature is currently available to anyone interested in helping facebook […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Facebook Messenger testing new “data saver” feature and how you can be a part of it

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Newer PostFacebook Messenger testing new “data saver” feature and how you can be a part of it
Older PostFacebook Messenger testing new “data saver” feature and how you can be a part of it

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Is the market ready for bond notes?