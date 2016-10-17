By Batsirai Chikadaya

In efforts to reduce mobile data consumption, Facebook has started testing a “data saver” option on its Messenger mobile application. The feature is currently available to anyone interested in helping facebook test it through a trial update currently only available for Android devices via The feature is currently available to anyone interested in helping facebook […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Facebook Messenger testing new “data saver” feature and how you can be a part of it

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed