By Nigel Gambanga

Social media giant, Facebook is set to introduce adverts in the middle of its videos as part if strategies to activate new revenue through video and to provide content creators with an avenue for making money from their video content. Recode reported on the development in a recent article, citing industry sources that highlighted how the […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Facebook to introduce adverts in the middle of its videos – Here’s why it’s a big deal for Zimbabweans

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed