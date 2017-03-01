By L.S.M Kabweza

Facebook just released a press release announcing that their Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, is visiting Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal this week to explore opportunities for the American social media giant. Cox will visit the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology, a Ghanaian startup university of sorts that focuses on producing entrepreneurs and companies by training, investing and mentoring […]

Facebook's Chief Product Officer visits Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal

