Falgold reports US$1,3 million loss

RESOURCES group Falcon Gold has reported a loss of US$1,3 million for the year ended September 30, 2016 from a profit of US$6 million in the previous year due to low production.

Revenue was 18 percent down to US$9 million from US$11 million as Gold sales decreased by 22,5 percent to 231 kg due to power outages and equipment breakdowns, the group said in a statement.

Gold price averaged US$1, 219 per ounce; 4,7 percent higher than US$1,164 in the previous year.

Mining and processing costs were 7,8 percent down to US$10 million from US$11 million.

Administration costs went down by 23 percent to one million dollars from US$1,3 million.Total assets stood at US$12,5 million from US$12,7 million.

Falgold sold its Dalny Mine Complex to RioZim. Chief executive Ian Saunders said that the deal would raise working capital to renovate the group’s infrastructure.

Going forward, the group said it will focus on controlling costs and increasing production at its remaining operations at Turk Mine near Bulawayo and the Golden Quarry Mine in Shurugwi.

Falgold, which is 84,7 percent owned by Canadian-listed New Dawn Mining Corporation, said only the Golden Quarry, also called Camperdown Mine, has been operational for the past two years. The Source