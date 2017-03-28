Fans react to Charles Manyuchi’s defeat

By Tongai Mwenje

CHARLES Manyuchi’s fans have reacted to the former WBC silver welterweight champion’s defeat at the hands of Uzbekistan’s Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore last Saturday.

Manyuchi and his legion of fans mostly based in Zambia and Zimbabwe were confident of dispatching the unheralded Qudratillo Abduqaxorov, who went into the match with a measly 10-0-0 record, but the 23-old pugilist nicknamed ‘The Punisher’ had other ideas.

Abduqaxorov ignored Manyuchi’s showboating and did the business, much to the delight of the partisan crowd. In just one minute 56 seconds, Qudratillo Abduqaxorov was done with Manyuchi.

Manyuchi bragged to the fullest in the build-up but in the end he embarrassed himself with a comical show that was not befitting of the occasion.

It was a hugely disappointing performance from Charles Manyuchi who is highly rated in the field of boxing in Africa.

Below are some of the comments from fans after the defeat.

[22:29, 3/25/2017] ‪+265 999 22 49 54‬: I think to simply put it , if a particular move is repeated especially an acting move , then obviously sooner or later especially like tonight in such a big fight the opposition team are gonna study him and work on his repetitious moves to the tee.

[22:31, 3/25/2017] ‪+263 77 271 7320‬: If you’ve been a boxer, then you’ll understand why the other gentleman is saying he should stop clowning around, not every boxer can be taken lightly hence the need for defence at all times, clown around when you’ve got the fight in the bag, but then again is it necessary, there are some dangerous guy’s out there, no nonsense guy’s, give them a chance or try and belittle them through taunting and you’ll pay the ultimate price called defeat, call a spade ♠ by no other name but a spade ♠, doctor your comments won’t change the situation, pick up the pieces, change strategy and be serious, not just anybody can be a Mayweather, touch base through humility, the way up is the way down and vice versa

[22:39, 3/25/2017] ‪+263 77 271 7320‬: 👍Charles trained with us here and there before coming to Zambia, his got tremendous potential, but there’s business as usual, the boxing ring is a battle field, you don’t go to war and taunt the enemy by letting him take gun shots at you, surely by the law of averages one stray bullet will hit it’s target, taunting is a game played in wafa wafa not in the professional stage, you’ll have some achieve from less seasoned or unskilled fighter’s, other than that the result would be as stands tonight, a sad 😔 defeat

[22:47, 3/25/2017] ‪+260 97 7212621‬: The key is to change strategy for every opponent. I don’t think asking him to stop something that he has used to win so many fights is a good idea. I don’t even have to be a boxer to know that

[22:47, 3/25/2017] ‪+265 993 53 63 85‬: I think Charles was caught at a time he was trying to duck this has nothing to do with his showboating but his evasive tactics

[22:48, 3/25/2017] ‪+263 77 271 7320‬: Charles has got to go in with a game plan and sound advice, I’m talking about fighting knowledge, Roy Jones was a master of taunting, but once caught by Tarver he could never get over that, so that human element of fear of an opponent that’s knocked you down before will always be there, so don’t be to hasty to predict the next fight, go back to the drawing board, there are tactics that Charles needs to learn, from seasoned experienced fighter’s, change strategy, attitude, humility is something never to forget amidst all the money and fame, keep a cool head

[22:54, 3/25/2017] ‪+265 993 53 63 85‬: Charles does not put up his guard which I believe is his style that prefers being elusive to the guard so I don’t have anything against taunts. But he needs to learn the art of guarding and maintaining range.

[22:57, 3/25/2017] ‪+263 77 271 7320‬: How would a layman tell a pilot how to fly a plane, or suggest a car would run without gas,every movement in the ring counts, fatigue takes it’s toll and taunting takes lot’s of energy, why don’t you ask Charles what I’m saying, he’ll confirm

[23:02, 3/25/2017] ‪+263 77 271 7320‬: Watching a boxing match as a hobby or a thrill with as much knowledge about all the world’s boxer’s, doesn’t mean you have experience, been in the ring by experience and viewing it from ringside gives you a better perspective, that’s a fact, a trained soldier is better than the sideline soldier

[23:02, 3/25/2017] ‪+265 993 53 63 85‬: Let’s not talk about Aeroplanes here and stick to boxing. We all have something to say about his taunting today but we also have to remember that the taunts make up over 75% of his elusiveness. Which for Charles is 65% of his game.

[23:08, 3/25/2017] ‪+263 77 271 7320‬: Unfortunately you lack boxing knowledge, name 5 boxer in the world today that taunt, aeroplane is just an example for a boxing layman like yourself, these are common sense examples in life that normal people use, encourage Charles to taunt and he’ll loose again, period

[23:09, 3/25/2017] ‪+263 77 271 7320‬: Boxing is a battle field not a play ground, go to the circus if you want to have fun

[23:13, 3/25/2017] ‪+265 993 53 63 85‬: Boxing is a sport not war even in war you have to look good doing it then how about sport

[23:16, 3/25/2017] ‪+263 77 271 7320‬: You unfortunately are confused, just gather sound advice from someone who knows far more about boxing than yourself and I don’t say this to be nasty, take your defeat, go back to the drawing board minus the clowning and get back to me after the next fight

[23:29, 3/25/2017] ‪+265 993 53 63 85‬: I want you to know that everyone has their style I refuse to say showboating lost Charles the fight. But I can say it gained him some minutes. The other boxer was more engaging a lot but due to constant movements Manyuchi could not be found courtesy of taunts the only time the two were head to head Manyuchi went down. He should have maintain good range for more ducking options but other wise we can say the taunts have made him look foolish cause of the early loss but trust you me they helped him stay longer.

[23:35, 3/25/2017] ‪+263 77 271 7320‬: Watch the video again and notice that his opponent is not the usual customer, even at range he had excellent reflexes, so that would of been a chess match, because he could counter very well, and what’s the major question is that, that was round one, Charles opponent was in it to fight, no telling what could of happened, because he got to his stage trading leather smartly

[23:39, 3/25/2017] ‪+265 993 53 63 85‬: I noticed that very well that’s why am saying it bought him time. Cause Manyuchi’s ducking reflexes are aided by his taunts but when they went to trade the boy got caught into an uppercut.

[23:41, 3/25/2017] ‪+263 77 271 7320‬: Ali, Sugar Ray, Roy Jones, I must say Mayweather who was the greatest and best at taunting only did it at the correct time, don’t come out of the blocks without a proper plan, some guy’s can handle taunting and this fellow definitely knew who to handle the same, hence the knock out

[23:52, 3/25/2017] ‪+263 77 271 7320‬: There is team work in football and not in boxing, one man covers for another in football, whilst one goes down alone in boxing due to poor tactics, however many supporter’s suffer in the loss results thereof, both football and boxing, but remember boxing is the ultimate sport for the gladiator, one out

[00:06, 3/26/2017] ‪+260 97 5252917‬: Most boxers will always go for the shoulder of the dropped hand and it is difficult to protect that area with the other hand .

[00:21, 3/26/2017] ‪+260 97 5252917‬: I remember watching the world boxing championship that was held in South Africa and the champion was knocked down the in the early rounds. In the first round he was busy play around in the ring with one hand dropped ,and it was from this same angle the challenger got him and in few second it was over.

[07:11, 3/26/2017] ‪+260 97 7764252‬: It was long overdue. U can not take that style of fighting in Singapore,

[09:09, 3/26/2017] ‪+260 96 6755574‬: Interesting discussion here. Looking at the video you get the sense that quad…landed a perfectly timed punch on an unprotected target. When this happens it doesn’t matter who you are or how you fight. You get beaten. The one lucky punch jinx will always haunt boxers. That’s why the protect yourself at all times instruction is law in boxing.

[09:59, 3/26/2017] ‪+260 97 7779909‬: The problem he stated playing in the first round.you only play when your leading and you have beaten you opponent

[11:34, 3/26/2017] ‪+260 96 5335094‬: As much as we appreciate tht Manyuchi is a good boxer,let him attach sm seriousness wn hz in the ring.Let avoid comedy and being funny.A ring should be treated as a battle field. U only make fun wn U know U hv accumulated maximum points.

[15:45, 3/26/2017] ‪+260 96 6459960‬: And why didn’t Manyuchi practicing the basic 8-second count so he recovers instead of behaving like Peter McNilly

[17:26, 3/26/2017] ‪+260 96 6755574‬: Muzo, the boxer does not decide the mandatory 8 count. That’s the ref’s decision. I was equally surprised hr waved the fight to continue after Manyuchi had hit the canvas.

[17:29, 3/26/2017] ‪+260 97 9116328‬: At the end of the day both Manyuchi and the coach have learnt something from this fight and am sure it will be better next time. We can’t crucify over this one defeat disappointing or painful as it maybe. This is sport you lose and win or draw some.

-sportbrief.co.zw