fastjet Zimbabwe celebrates flying 125 000 passengers

LOW cost carrier fastjet Zimbabwe has celebrated the major milestone of flying more than 125 000 passengers across the Zimbabwean skies.

This milestone represents a significant achievement for the low-cost airline as it continues to be embraced into the hearts and minds of travellers in Zimbabwe.

The low-cost airline began flight operations on October 28 2015, flying passengers in its Airbus A319 aircraft from Harare to Victoria Falls three times a week.

At present, fastjet Zimbabwe’s 32 flights per week to and from Harare, Johannesburg and Victoria Falls continue to be at the heart of the airline’s operations, furthering the airline’s vision to stimulate the Zimbabwean economy, connect families and friends, and boost tourism.

Since launching, the airline has flown more than 125 000 passengers on 1 678 flights over a distance of more than 1,3 million kilometres – with an impressive 94 percent on-time performance, establishing itself as a punctual, reliable, and affordable low-cost carrier.

The company employs nearly 50 people directly involved with the airline, with many more working in secondary services supporting it.

fastjet Zimbabwe has been busy during the last six months implementing a strategic business plan that has yielded significant financial benefits.

This focus included a review of the frequency of flights on specific routes, the actual routes flown, and an evaluation of the fastjet Zimbabwe fleet, covering the size and type of aircraft operated.

The airline has responded to passenger feedback, increasing the frequency on its route from Harare to Johannesburg, and it introduced additional flights between Harare and Victoria Falls over the busy December holiday period.

fastjet Zimbabwe has also suspended its under-performing route between Victoria Falls and Johannesburg and is evaluating the possible transition from its Airbus A319 aircraft to a smaller, more fuel-efficient Embraer E190 aircraft.

It recently launched FlexiTrip, a new frequent flyer ticket bundle, as well as an interline agreement with Emirates, one of the world’s largest airlines. A new customer contact centre also has made it even easier to book tickets.

fastjet Zimbabwe chief executive officer, Nico Bezuidenhout said fastjet Zimbabwe had changed the way that Zimbabweans travel with its business model.

“fastjet Zimbabwe has built a loyal fan base in Zimbabwe because we made air travel more accessible than ever before with reliable, on time and affordable flights. Many of these 125,000 passengers were first time flyers who – because of prohibitively high fares – could previously not afford to travel by air,” Bezuidenhout said.

“fastjet Zimbabwe does not take that loyalty for granted, and we are more focused than ever on delivering on our promise to make it possible for more Zimbabweans to fly to more destinations, more often,” he said.

He emphasized that fastjet Zimbabwe would continue to work closely with the Zimbabwean government in its ongoing investment plans, collaborating with all parties concerned to build an airline that would create jobs, develop the aviation sector in the country, and have a significant positive impact on the growth of the Zimbabwe economy.

Just one example of the impact that affordable air travel can have on the Zimbabwean economy is the approximate US$2,7 million figure in airport and government fees and taxes that fastjet Zimbabwe estimates it has collected from its passengers on behalf of the Zimbabwean government and the Airports that it flies to and from.

“We have a shared goal of increasing the number of business and tourism travellers into Zimbabwe. We understand it is a collective effort by all stakeholders concerned and we are committed to our responsibility of assisting to build the positive image of Zimbabwe.” said Bezuidenhout.