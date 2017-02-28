fastjet Zimbabwe’s Harare customer service centre open for business

fastjet Zimbabwe has opened a customer service centre in Belgravia, Harare, that offers a range of support and convenience to the airline’s passengers and to the Zimbabwean travel trade.

With fastjet offering 32 flights per week to and from Harare, Johannesburg and Victoria Falls, the customer service centre is testament to the airline’s growing success as a low-cost Zimbabwean airline, and to its vision of helping to stimulate the Zimbabwean economy, connect families and friends, and boost tourism

Since launching, the airline has flown more than 125 000 passengers on 1,678 flights over more than 1,3 million kilometres – with an impressive 94 percent on-time performance, establishing itself as a punctual, reliable, and affordable low-cost carrier.

Staffed by professionally trained consultants, the customer service centre on the corner of Philips Avenue and Sam Njoma is within easy reach of the Belgravia and Avondale Shopping Centres, the Belgravia Sports Club and Harare City Centre.

The fastjet Zimbabwe service centre is open from 08h30 to 16h00 Monday to Friday, and from 08h30 to 12h00 on Saturdays. The friendly consultants can help passengers book their fastjet Zimbabwe flights, issue tickets, and make any necessary adjustments to bookings, such as changing dates or adding on-demand service offerings like Freighty or preferential seat bookings.

The Belgravia service centre can also accept payment for fastjet Zimbabwe flights in a variety of methods, including cash, local and international credit and debit cards, ZimSwitch and EcoCash.

Travel trade professionals are also very welcome to visit the Belgravia service centre for assistance with their client bookings, helping them to offer their clients affordable and reliable flights on fastjet Zimbabwe.

“Our consultants are on hand to help fastjet Zimbabwe’s passengers and travel trade through their booking process,” says fastjet regional marketing executive, Faith Chaitezvi. “They have an intimate knowledge of all of fastjet’s products and services and will ensure that passengers get the best value for money, and the highest levels of customer service.”

The Belgravia service centre provides the same services as fastjet Zimbabwe’s offices in the domestic and international terminals at Harare International Airport, so that fastjet passengers can have access to friendly, personal and efficient service as and when they need it. Consultants are available at the Harare International Airport fastjet offices at the times that coincide with fastjet’s flights.