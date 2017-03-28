FBC Holdings after tax profit up 21 percent to US$21,9 million

FINANCIAL group FBC Holdings reported a 21 percent increase in after-tax profit from US$18,1 million recorded in the previous year to US$21,9 million on improved total income from banking operations.

Total net income increased by 13,5 percent from US$81,9 million in the preceding year to US$93 million driven by a 22 percent increase in net interest income from US$36,6 million previously to US$44,8 million. Fees and commission income also increased by 24 percent to US$25,9 million in the period.

“The aforementioned revenue lines benefited from an improvement in net interest margins and increased transaction volumes due to widespread adoption and use of e-commerce driven platforms.”, chair Herbert Nkala said on last week.

However, the insurance business recorded a decline in both gross premium written (GPW) and net premium written (NPW) of 8 percent to US$32,7 million and 15 percent to US$18,8 million, respectively, on the back of depressed insurable market values.

The group’s cost to income ratio improved from 74 percent to 72 percent due to improved income offsetting the increase in operating costs.

Total assets of the group increased by 24 percent from US$490,6 million recorded in the previous year to US$610,1 million.

The group’s banking unit, FBC Bank Limited’s net income increased by 23,8 percent from US$38,5 million in the preceding year to US$47,7 million.

FBC Bank Limited also recorded an improvement in the quality of its book, with non-performing loans declining from 7,9 percent in the previous year to 4,3 percent as a result of cautious lending.

“The bank’s lending portfolio marginally declined by 3 percent from US$208,9 million to US$202,3 million as it continues to pursue a cautious lending approach with asset quality being key priority”, chief executive John Mushayavanhu said.

Core capital for FBC bank limited stood at US$65 million against US$25 million required by the central bank and management is confident the bank will meet the US$100 million RBZ minimum capital requirement by 2020.

FBC Building Societys’ net income increased by 21 percent from US$12,9 million recorded in the preceding year to US$15,6 million.

FBC building society’s core capital stood at US$41,3 million as at December 31, far above the US$25 million prescribed minimum capital requirement for building societies by 2020.

Additionally, total assets of the building society rose by 18 percent to US$147,7 million from US$124,8 million recorded in the previous year while total deposits increased by 14 percent from US$85,3 million in the previous year to US$96,9 million.

The building society’s non-performing loans decreased from 8 percent to 5,92 percent even though loan and advances increased marginally from US$58 million in the previous year to US$58,4 million.

FBC’s reinsurance unit recorded a 17 percent decline in gross premium written (GPW) from US$17,8 million in the previous year to US$14,8 million on the back of weak demand for insurance products. As a result, profit before tax dropped 10 percent from US$2,5 million recorded in the previous year to US$2,3 million.

Mushayavanhu said Eagle insurance company recorded a two percent decline in gross premiums written to US$18,6 million, adding that the company will soon be rebranded as FBC Insurance Company.

Mushayavanhu told analysts that the group holds treasury bills (TBs) worth US$76,1 million and in the period, total income received from the TBs amounted to US$11 million. He said US$7,3 million of the total treasury bills is categorized under acquisition of non-performing loans by Zamco while the remaining US$67,8 million were issued under government budgetary support.

Mushayavanhu said FBC was confident that the government will continue to honour its obligations on maturing TBs.

“Government has consistently paid….each time there is maturity, bond interest and capital are being paid,” Mushayavanhu told analysts.