FBI: No evidence of crime in Clinton emails

THE FBI has given Hillary Clinton a huge boost with just hours to go in the US presidential campaign by clearing her of wrongdoing following a new trawl of email material.

FBI director James Comey told Congress on Sunday that Mrs Clinton should not face charges over messages found on the computer of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner – the estranged husband of the Democratic candidate’s close aide Huma Abedin.

He said the bureau had come to the same conclusion it reached in July, when it ruled that Mrs Clinton was “extremely careless” in handling classified information while Secretary of State, but that her conduct did not amount to criminality.

Mr Comey said that the FBI had worked “around the clock to process and review a large number of emails”.

He did not say how many emails were looked at – some reports said there were 650,000 – nor did he reveal any details about what was found.

A spokesman for Mrs Clinton’s campaign team said they were “glad” that the issue had been “resolved”.

The US stock market reacted positively to the news.

Futures on the S&P 500 increased by 1.4% to 2,108.25, while futures based on the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average were also up – by 1.1%, at 17,999.